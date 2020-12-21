Two Amazon Employees Steal 78 Phones Worth Rs. 1 Crore From Warehouse News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Two Amazon employees have been detained for allegedly stealing smartphones from the warehouse of online retailer Amazon in Gurugram. Police have stated that the accused took advantage of the reduced security arrangements at the facility of Amazon due to the pandemic crisis and this has led to the theft.

Amazon Warehouse Theft

It has been stated that the employees have stolen 78 phones worth Rs. 1 crore from the Gurugram warehouse of Amazon with the help of their accomplices. Of these, 38 smartphones are said to be worth around Rs. 50 lakh and these have been recovered from them. The remaining 40 phones are still missing, the by TOI notes. It has been revealed that the duo managed to smuggle iPhones one each day for two months.

As per the report, the accused are Ansar Ul Hak arrested from Kadipur in Gurgaon on Thursday and Nawab Sing arrested from Pataudi on Friday. The duo was working with Amazon until September this year.

The Incident

Post lockdown, the Amazon warehouse in Gurugram resumed operation with social distancing norms in place. Eventually, employees were not undergoing mandatory checks post their duty. Using this situation, the duo has started stealing mobile phones in the warehouse by taking them out of their retail box and hiding the same on their persons while they leave the warehouse. In two months, the accused Amazon employees have allegedly stole 78 phones the same way. Later, they quit the company in order to avoid scrutiny.

The incident has come to light on August 28, when Amazon conducted its routine inspection. On questioning, the duo has revealed that they had hidden the stolen phones in their homes and were in plans to sell them. It adds that the names of others involved in the crime have been disclosed by the accused and they will be arrested soon and the remaining phones will be recovered.

