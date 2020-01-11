ENGLISH

    Uber Rolls Out New Safety Features For Users In India

    By
    |

    In the wave of numerous safety issues that take place across the country, the cab-hailing service Uber has introduced a slew of safety features for its users. These new features ensure that both the drivers and riders are safe throughout the trip.

    Uber Rolls Out New Safety Features For Users In India

     

    Notably, the new features rolled out by Uber are meant to take the benchmark for rider-sharing safety to the next level. It will definitely enhance the safety standards on the platform, says the company. Uber has been piloting and refining these features in the global markets before rolling out the same for driver-partners and riders.

    Uber Safety Features Detailed

    The three new safety features rolled out by Uber are RideCheck, Audio Recording, and safety PIN. Talking about the RideCheck feature, it lets Uber to flag some trip irregularities such as midway drops and unexpected stops. Notably, these irregularities have an increased potential to pose a safety risk, especially for women. If any such anomaly is detected, the service will initiate a RideCheck automatically and will call the rider and driver.

    When it comes to Audio Recording, the service will give the choice of recording audio through the phone all throughout the trip for both the rider and driver. When the trip ends, users can report a safety incident and submit the recording to Uber. The audio files will be encrypted and users will not be able to listen to the same from the storage.

    Lastly, the safety PIN is a trip safety feature, which makes use that riders get into the car that they are matched through via the app. Ola has been having this feature for quite some time.

    What Holds For Future?

    In addition to rolling out these new features, Uber announced that it is also working on new technologies that will use ultrasound waves to automatically transmit the safety PIN to verify rides. This is likely to be rolled out in the future. These new features make it evident that the cab-hailing service Uber is committed to the safety of its users in India.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
