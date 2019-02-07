ENGLISH

Unicode releases 230 new emojis, including Sari, Auto Ricksaw and more

Unicode releases 230 new emojis including lazy, otter, ice cube, drop of blood, waffle and more.

    Just like every year, this also we are going to receive new emojis and the folks at Unicode and Emojipedia has revealed the 230 new emojis which will arrive as a part of Unicode 12.0. The new emojis includes lazy, otter, ice cube, drop of blood, waffle and more. 

    According to the blog post on the official website of Unicode, the sample images for the news emojis are released. However, do note that smartphone makers, platform owners, PC makers, and websites create their own version of the emojis depending on the existing designs. 

    According to the blog post, the new emojis are going to start appearing on mobile phones in September or October. But it is possible that we might see the new emojis even earlier. 

    Out of 230 new emojis, 59 emojis are base emojis and 171 variants for gender and skin tones. The new colors for circles and squares are also added. 

    According to Emojimedia's report, this is the sixth major emoji update since 2014. the previous update had come up with changes like skin tone support back in 2015, more representation for women in 2016, and additions to hair colors in 2018. 

    “2019 expands the scope of people that can be represented, including people with various disabilities (proposed by Apple last year), a gender-inclusive couple, as well emojis which permit a mix of skin tones for people holding hands,” ready the blog post. 

