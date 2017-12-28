Upcoming MediaTek Helio P-series chipsets to focus on AI and facial recognition

MediaTek announced in November that it was going to take a break from making flagship level processors in order to focus more on the mid-range chipset segment.

The move didn't surprise us since MediaTek's 2017 flagship chip Helio X30 failed to get attention from the big smartphone manufacturers. While the Meizu Pro 7 Plus does house the Helio X30, even the phone itself didn't fare well in the market in terms of sales. So it is safe to say that the Helio X30 SoC did not match up with the expectations of MediaTek.

However, the company wants to move ahead and it has already planned the road map for 2018. MediaTek's Deputy General Manager, Kuan Chou Chen, announced at the year end media meet that the company will launch two new P-series processors next year. The chipsets are said to be quite impressive performance-wise.

Most significantly, the chipsets will focus mainly on advanced AI, edge computing, and computer vision technologies, claims MediaTek. This includes the facial recognition technology, which is all set to become the next big trend in the smartphone industry. Other than facial recognition abilities, the processors will be enabled with advanced computer technology for providing better AR/VR and 3D sensing capabilities.

Besides this, the MediaTek official didn't give any specific details about the upcoming Helio P-series processors. An earlier report had suggested that the Helio P40 SoC will feature a hexa-core design and will be built using the 12nm process by TSMC. However, it should be kept in mind that the information didn't come from any official source.

Currently, the Helio P30 is the most powerful chipset in the P-lineup of MediaTek processors. It features Octa-core Cortex-A53 cores running at a frequency of 2.3GHz. The chipset also comes with MediaTek's CorePilot 4.0 technology, which offers power aware scheduling, thermal management, and UX monitoring.

There is another unique feature, which is the Vision Processing Unit (VPN) on the Helio P30. It is a digital signal processor running at 500MHz. The VPN reduces power consumption and still provides a smoother visual experience.

