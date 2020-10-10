Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi' Sale Debuts On October 16 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi announced the Diwali With Mi sale on account of the festival season. Already, the leading e-commerce retailers in the country - Flipkart and Amazon have started hosting their own festival sales. Now, one of the leading smartphone brands, Xiaomi has announced its own Diwali sale from October 16 on Mi.com.

Well, the Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi sale will provide buyers with early access to the discounts and this is applicable to the Gold, Platinum, and Diamond VIP members. The early access sale will debut on October 15, which is ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that commences on October 16 and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale that debuts on October 17.

Partner Discounts

Xiaomi and Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda have teamed up for the 'Diwali With Mi' sale on Mi.com. And, these partner banks will provide a slew of discounts and cashback to the buyers. It has been confirmed that there will be up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on using the Axis Bank or Bank of Baroda credit cards during this sale. Notably, the sale will be hosted for six days, which is until October 21.

Similar to the other sales, there will be price cuts on smartphones and accessories during this period. Given that the newly announced smartphones - the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are all set to be launched in India just a day ahead of the sale, we can expect these smartphones to go on sale during the 'Diwali With Mi' sale.

Furthermore, the newly announced audio accessories such as the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2c could be going on sale in the country. In addition to this, we can expect price cuts on old smartphones with lucrative no-cost EMI payment options and cashback options as well.

