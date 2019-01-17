Xiaomi expected to introduce Mi MIX 3 5G at MWC 2019 event on February 24

Xiaomi did bot announced or introduced anything at the CES 2019 this month. It seems that the company is planning something big for the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 event. The company has announced an event on February 24 and the question is that what it will unveil at the MWC 2019. According to the teasers and leaks, it has been expected that Xiaomi is going to introduce its Mi MIX 3 with 5G support.

The smartphone was teased at the Mi MIX 3 event back in October 2018. During the event, the company has also mentioned that the phone will be launched in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the reports, the expected Mi MIX 3 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G modem. AT CES event Qualcomm has also announced that in 2019 its 5G modem is going to power more than 30 devices. Apart from Mi MIX 3, Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy S10 X 5G at its Galaxy unpacked event which is scheduled on February 20, ahead of MWC 2019. There are other brands too who are waiting to showcase their 5G enabled device in the world's largest mobile showcase event.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is also said to showcase its next-generation in-display fingerprint scanner at the event. In addition, it will also showcase its latest Redmi Note 7 in the booth. The timing of the event will be arriving in a few weeks, we will update you as soon as possible.

