Xiaomi launches Mi Rollerball Pen Refill in India for Rs 119

Xiaomi started selling its Refill for Mi Rollerball Pen which was launched in India back in June 2018.

    Xiaomi seems to be launching all types of its products slowly in India, the company has come up with its Mi Focus Cube, alongside it has also started selling its Refill for Mi Rollerball Pen which was launched in India back in June 2018.

    The company claims that the Mi Rollerball Pen refill comes with a 0.5mm high-precision tungsten carbide rollerball, which is capable of delivering smooth and fluid writing experience. The Mi refill comes with Japanese Mikuni ink that provides solid color and is smear proof.

    A pack of Mi Rollerball Pen Refill comes with three refills. The Mi Rollerball Pen Refill costs Rs 119, so if you have a Mi Rollerball Pen then you can grab the refill pack from company's official website Mi.com.

    If you are ordering to in Bangalore then it will take 2-3 business days excluding holidays. Other areas delivery depends on the pin code which you can check on the Mi.com.

    Apart from the refill, the company has also launched the Mi Focus Cube. Basically, it is a new lifestyle product which is designed to relieve stress and anxiety and keep your focus on your work.

    Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube specifications

    Product number: ZJM01IQI
    Weight: 25 grams Material:
    ABS Content:
    Focus Cube, Instruction manual
    Dimensions: 64 x 32 x 16mm
    Suitable for children above 14 years

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
