Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen, I Love Mi T-Shirt, Travel Pillow, and Mi Band 2 Charger launched

Xiaomi India has launched four new nifty lifestyle products in the country. As a matter of fact, all these items are priced less than Rs 999 and will be available from 12:00 AM on the 15th of June 2018 via Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country. Lets us looks at these products, price, and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Charger

Price Rs. 129

Until now, if you lose the charger of the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 or the Mi Band HRX edition, then getting a replacement charger cable was a hideous processor. Though may e-commerce websites do sale the proprietary charger, they were no the genuine accessories that one can use to charger either Mi Band 2 or the Mi Band 2 HRX. Now, one can easily buy the charger cable for the Mi Band 2 and the HRX moniker for just Rs 129 easily across the country.

I Love Mi T-Shirt

Price Rs. 399

This is a cool looking T-Shirt for Xiaomi Mi enthusiasts. if you are a Xiaomi smartphone enthusiast, then this is the best way to show your loyalty towards the brand and to tell the word that you literally love Mi. The Love Mi T-Shirt is available in India in Grey, Black, and White color option with either Black or White color logo depending on the color of the T-Shirt. For Rs 399, this T-Shirt can make you an official Mi fanboy. The T-Shirt will go well with Jeans and a Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi RollerBall Pen

Price Rs. 175

This is the fanciest pen (also the only pen) from Xiaomi. If you are a pen guy, who always carries a pen in your pocket, then you cannot get a better pen than the Xiaomi Mi RollerBall Pen under Rs 200 price point. The pen comes with an aluminum unibody design, just like the most of the xiaomi smartphones and offers a premium feel and looks premium. It will be very difficult to guess the price of this pen without looking at the Mi logo on the pen cap.

Xiaomi Mi Travel U-Shape Pillow

Price Rs.999

If you are a frequent air traveler, then this nifty Travel pillow will give a peace of mind. The pillow is made using high-quality materials and is available in Grey and Beige color options. As this is a universal size pillow, anyone can use this pillow without any hassle. Finally, a nice little travel companion with a premium build quality and a stylish design.

Conclusion

These lifestyle accessories from Xiaomi offers a great value for money with premium looks and build quality. If you are looking for any of these items from a different brand, then do consider Xiaomi's offerings, as they offer better build quality at an affordable price point.