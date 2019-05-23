Xiaomi Mi Polarised Square and Pilot sunglasses up for sale starting at Rs 899 News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi Mi Polarised Square and Pilot sunglasses now up for sale in India starting at Rs 899. Know how to buy one before it went out of stock.

Xioami the company which is known for its gadgets and smartphone has not debuted in India with their Mi Polarized Wayfarer and Mi Polarized Aviators as well. The company started crowdfunding for both the sunglass back in December last year. The shipping started in January and starting today the company has made the sunglasses up for sale in India. So if you are interested in buying these new pair of glasses then you can get it vis mi.com.

The company has named them Mi Polarised Square Sunglasses and Mi Polarised Pilot Sunglasses. Basically polarized glasses help in minimising the glare from the sun and enhances the contrast. The Mi sunglasses are also scratch resistant and claim to reduce eye strain.

Xiomi claims that both the polarized glasses comes with O6 layered lens technology which is responsible for eliminating glare, UV rays and polarized light. The Square glasses comes with a flexible TR90 frame, while the Pilot glasses use 304H Metal Frame.

The company has not made to many colour options for the glasses, so you have Mi Polarized Square Sunglasses blue and grey colours and Mi Polarized Pilot Sunglasses come in blue and green colours options. You can grab the Mi Polarized Square for Rs 899, and the Mi Polarized Pilot is up for sale at Rs 1,099. These prices are Rs 200 higher than the crowdfunding prices if you are planning to get one then visit mi.com before the stock went out.

Meanwhile, the company has restocked Mi-Sport Shoes 2, so you can also go for them too.