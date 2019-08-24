ENGLISH

    YouTube Announces To Remove Private Messages Feature After September 18

    Youtube launch its private messaging feature back in August 2017 to improve the public conversation on the video-sharing platform. This feature allows users to share videos via direct message. However, in the latest announcement, YouTube has officially announced that it will discontinue the feature after September 18.

    YouTube Announces To Remove Private Messages Feature

     

    "Two years ago, we launched a feature to enable you to share videos via direct messages on YouTube. Since then, we've also focused on public conversations with updates to comments, posts, and stories. We're constantly reevaluating our priorities and have decided to discontinue YouTube's native direct messaging feature while we focus on improving public conversations," reads the YouTube blog post.

    The private message feature allows users to create a group of a maximum number of 30 people, where they can share videos and have a conversation.

    According to reports, the decision was taken because the feature was not utilized by many of the users. However, the comments on the blog post after the announcement shows that users don't want Google to remove this feature from YouTube.

    "OMG why?? Youtube is how I met my online friends and how I communicate with them. It was so much easier, like how you just HAD to change the banner and profile picture thing....", a user commented on the blog post.

    YouTube Announces To Remove Private Messages Feature

    "I have many YouTube friends. And we have grown a very close bond. We're much like a family. We all care a lot about each other. ?PLEASE

     

    Consider not removing this feature. Please.

    No one wants you to remove it. Please, do what will make everyone happy. I'm not joking, literally NO ONE wants you to do this," reads another user's comment.

    Let's see what Google is going to do about the removal of this feature. Meanwhile, if you don't know how to share YouTube videos then follow these simple steps.

    YouTube Announces To Remove Private Messages Feature

    How To Share YouTube Videos

    • Open the video watch page which you want to share with your friend on any device.
    • Click on the 'Share' option
    • Now, tap on the "social network icon" and select the option from which you want to share a video.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
