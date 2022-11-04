Ali Zafar Complains About Content Exposure On Twitter: Musk’s Response Hints At New Vine Features Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Elon Musk has been busy exploring ways to make Twitter better, boost its revenues, and perhaps even remedy the ideological imbalance of the platform. Musk has been seeking advice from Twitter users, and Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar had an interesting request. Zafar lamented about the invisible boundaries content on Twitter was seemingly locked in, and Musk has agreed. It appears the singer's suggestions could work well not just for Twitter but also Vine, a platform that Musk is trying to revive.

Ali Zafar Laments About Lack Of Content Exposure On Twitter; Musk Responds

Zafar, who is a Pakistani singer and actor, voiced his opinion on Twitter regarding the platform's content discovery and distribution. His initial tweet mentioned:

"Bigger incentives for content creators. Go beyond "likes" and "followers". Enable them to build their own online digital empires. A world they can create, learn and earn from. Clubs. Rooms. Likeminded people connecting, creating, auctioning, selling, monetizing, sharing".

Needless to mention, Musk has been exploring similar ideas, however, he has clearly prioritized boosting Twitter's revenue. Zafar's suggestions would obviously take some time and effort to implement. But these methods appear well in line with the techniques other social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and others are exploring.

Elon musk and Ali Zafar discussing strategic changes for twitter has to be the weirdest crossover in all of history pic.twitter.com/bYj9G7KTT4 — Hamza Farooqui (@hamzzzaf) November 4, 2022

It was Ali Zafar's second tweet that received a reply from Elon Musk. Zafar requested Musk to tweak Twitter's algorithms and ensure content has a higher reach.

"Change the algorithms. A person sitting in the U.S should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa. Tweets and content should have a much higher reach and monetization. Companies can pay for reach, individuals can't,"

Vine's Success Could Depend On Zafar's Suggestions?

Musk responded to Ali Zafar's tweet in the affirmative. "True, Twitter has amazing content in Japan - roughly half of all adults online - but it's almost never seen outside of Japan," replied Musk.

Twitter's CEO had recently conducted an unofficial poll on the social media platform asking if users wanted Vine back. The response to the poll has been quite positive. This indicates Twitter users want Vine resurrected.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Vine was ahead of its time, but TikTok has proven the popularity of ultra-short videos. In its initial phase, Vine allowed videos with a duration of just six seconds but later revised the limit to 140 seconds, before being shut down by Twitter's then-CEO Jack Dorsey.

Vine could offer better exposure to artists and help them with content discovery and promotion across borders. Musk has reportedly tasked Twitter engineers to revive Vine, but the platform's code is very old. Valuable input from social media users such as Ali Zafar, Mr. Beast, and others could help the platform's resurrection be a success.

