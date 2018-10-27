Facebook introduces this new feature to curb fake news on its platform

Facebook has been experiencing a tough time fending off the spread of fake news and rumors on its platform for quite some time now. The social media giant has already been taking a lot of heat from the Government agencies for failing to reduce the spread of fake news on its platform which already has resulted in a number of public lynching in the country. Now, in a bid to stop the spread of fake news and rumors on its platform, the company is planning to bring new feature on its platform.

Currently, Facebook has already employed some fact-checking programs along with some additional features in order to fight the spread of fake news on its platforms. But, the new feature which Facebook has introduced will surely come in handy to eradicate the news from fake or unreliable sources.

With the introduction of this new feature, when a user will see any of the shared links on their Facebook's feed, he/she will be able to see a new 'information' icon that will appear next to the story's title on the right side. Upon hovering the mouse over the icon it will expand and will show the users that they can learn more 'About this website". The users will also be suggested to click on that icon so that they can see 'more information about the link'. This feature will help the users to easily recognize the fake or misleading news and the sources from where they are making way to the platform.

Besides, upon clicking on the 'I' icon, the users will be able to see a pop-up window which will show them the authenticity of the publication or the organization posting the link. The social media giant further shows when the domain was registered for the organization and to do so it will utilize the data from ICANN's WHOIS domain information tool.

This is the latest step by Facebook towards curbing the fake news on its platform. It still remains to e seen how fairly will this feature work in real-life solutions and will it be successful in curbing the spread of fake news on its platform or not. We will keep you posted with further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.