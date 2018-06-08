Facebook Watch teams up with Fox News and CNN for exclusive news shows

It seems that the Facebook's war against curbing fake news is going to be more intense going forward. It was earlier reported that Facebook was in talks with around 10 different publishers and news agencies to release a news-centric section which will consist of news shows for Facebook Watch.

The Facebook watch is the social media giant's video-on-demand service. Now Facebook has confirmed reports officially stating that the first batch of funded news shows will be available later this summer on Facebook Watch. Some more announcements are also expected in the coming few weeks.

Facebook has collaborated with Fox News, CNN and ABC among others to produce news show exclusively for Facebook's video-on-demand service. The news shows will be based on daily briefings, weekly shows, and live breaking news coverage. Also, the publishing partners will have a complete editorial control of the shows. This also included experimenting with new ideas in order to engage a maximum number of user at once.

The Watch-exclusive shows will also cover a wide range of topics which will include breaking news of local, national and global levels. It is expected that more categories will be introduced to the platform going forward.

The 'On Location' show by ABC News will majorly report the on-the-ground coverage of important news being covered by ABC news. The other shows include journalists across the world, a show for a daily brief of world news names 'Andreson Cooper's Full Circle' by CNN and also breaking news show named 'Fox News Update' by Fox News among others.

According to Campbell Brown Facebook's Head of Global News Partnership and a former news anchor had disclosed that the Watch-exclusive news shows will feature ad breaks and will also experiment with the social media tools including the social media tools like polls to assess the general opinion Commenting on the matter he further said "We tried to assemble a diverse set of partners who are already doing quality news who are also really adept at engaging the audience", adding that Facebook has also invested a considerable amount to tackle clickbait misuse.