Facebook will now allow users to review shopping ads after making a purchase

Facebook, the social media giant has introduced a new option which allows a user to give feedback related to the quality of products and services that are offered by the businesses who advertise on the social media platform. Facebook is taking this step in order to curb the spread of wrong and misleading advertisements on its platform. The new feature will help Facebook to get rid of the advertisers who fail in delivering their promises.

In order to share a feedback, the users will need to visit their Ads Activity tab to view the ads that they have clicked on recently. From there, the users can then need to click on the 'Leave Feedback' button to allow Facebook to have an idea about the experience that they had with a specific advertiser. Facebook further claims that the most common complaints are related inaccurate shipping times and misrepresentation of the products.

Facebook further says that it will also allow the businesses to know when they receive a large amount of negative feedback and also guide the businesses on how they can improve on customer satisfaction and also be able to meet the demands of customers in a better way.

As per Facebook, all the businesses will be given a chance to improve their service and better serve the customers prior to taking any action against them. The actions against the non-performing businesses will include the banning of the advertisers if they somehow fail to improve their rating over time. The company also commented that:

"If feedback does not improve over time, we will reduce the number of ads that particular business can run. This can continue to the point of banning the advertiser."

Facebook is also expecting that this new initiative taken by the company will help the users to interact with the businesses without any worries related to the quality of service which they might receive. Facebook also said that "We believe this new tool will give people more confidence in the businesses they interact with and help hold businesses accountable for customer experiences they provide", the company said. This seems to be a good effort by the company to curb the spread of misleading ads on its platform.