IndiGo Bans Kunal Kamra For Six Months Trending On Social Media

IndiGo made an official announcement on banning Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying on IndiGo flights for six months with regards to his conduct on board and it is trending on social media like crazy. There is a mixed set of responses on social media, some support Kunal and some backs Arnab.

Everything started to trend when Kunal posted a video on his Twitter account which he shot inside the IndiGo 6E 5317 flight flying from Mumbai To Lucknow. In a short video, which is around two minutes, Kunal asks various questions to Arnab and for the entire length of the video, Arnab keeps himself busy without involving in the conversation.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

It is also worth mentioning that Arnab has not said anything about this incident, not even on social media. For the unknown, Arnab Goswami AKA Arnab Ranjan Goswami is a journalist and the editor in chief of the television channel called Republic TV.

Why Did IndiGo Ban Kunal Kamra?

According to IndiGo's official tweet, IndiGo has confirmed that the ban has been imposed on the stand-up comedian Kunal for "indulging in personal slander whilst onboard". And IndiGo has also advised their customers not to do things like these when onboard as it can "compromise the safety of fellow passengers".

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.



We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

Along with the tweet, IndiGo has also tagged the Civil Aviation Of India and Mr. Hardeep Singh Suri -- the union minister for housing and urban affairs and Civil Aviation.

The union minister has retweeted IndiGo's tweet on how an offensive behavior can create disturbance inside a flight and how it is not tolerable. He goes on to say that he will advise other airlines to impose a ban on Kunal. This means Kunal might face a short term ban from other airlines as well.

