Instagram design overhaul will hide number of likes on posts

Instagram wants to make users' mental health better.

Instagram might be working on a new feature that will release the pressure of users to rack up likes on their posts. The photo-sharing platform is testing a design overhaul that would hide the number of people that have liked the post, tweeted tipster Jane Manchun.

as stated in the app: "We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get" pic.twitter.com/MN7woHowVN — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 18, 2019

"We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get," reads Wong tweet. "During this test, only the person who shared a post will see the total number of likes it gets."

Users would still be able to see the names of people who liked the post, but there won't be a number to show the total number of likes, the screenshots indicated. Only the person who shared the picture would be able to see the total number of likes.

Instagram is yet to comment on the new feature, but a representative told TechCrunch the design is just a prototype that is yet to enter the testing phase. The new design could have a positive effect on users who struggle with mental health problems that are caused by social media.

The pressure of becoming popular on Instagram and gaining more likes can take a toll on an individual's mental health. A 2017 UK study found that out of five major social networks, Instagram was the biggest threat to people's mental health.

The platform is also taking essential steps that might help those affected by the aforementioned issues.