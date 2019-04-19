ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Instagram design overhaul will hide number of likes on posts

    Instagram wants to make users' mental health better.

    By
    |

    Instagram might be working on a new feature that will release the pressure of users to rack up likes on their posts. The photo-sharing platform is testing a design overhaul that would hide the number of people that have liked the post, tweeted tipster Jane Manchun. 

     

    "We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get," reads Wong tweet. "During this test, only the person who shared a post will see the total number of likes it gets."

    Users would still be able to see the names of people who liked the post, but there won't be a number to show the total number of likes, the screenshots indicated. Only the person who shared the picture would be able to see the total number of likes.

    Instagram is yet to comment on the new feature, but a representative told TechCrunch the design is just a prototype that is yet to enter the testing phase. The new design could have a positive effect on users who struggle with mental health problems that are caused by social media.

    The pressure of becoming popular on Instagram and gaining more likes can take a toll on an individual's mental health. A 2017 UK study found that out of five major social networks, Instagram was the biggest threat to people's mental health.

    The platform is also taking essential steps that might help those affected by the aforementioned issues.

    Read More About: instagram apps news
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue