ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Our Prime Minister Plans To Quit Social Media This Sunday: Reason Yet To Be Known

    By
    |

    It is common amongst people to blame social media and some of them even plan to leave the platform. I have personally heard people telling me that they are taking a break from social media to obtain "digital detox". Once announcement that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi made on Twitter is now trending across the globe.

    Our Prime Minister Plans To Quit Social Media This Sunday

     

    PM of India took Twitter to announce that he is going to give up his social media accounts on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook, And Instagram from the coming Sunday. As of now, there is no information on why he has come to this decision.

    Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians in all of the social media, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. With a sudden announcement like this, some of the users are actually worried thinking, there could be a hidden agenda behind it.

    After the tweet, people started to comment and retweet and one of the trending topics after that is #NoSir, where a majority of the people started to request and please Modi to not give up on his social media accounts.

    The other two hashtags that are currently trending are #NoModiNoTwitter and #ModiQuitesSocialMedia. Though the majority of comments on this tweet are requesting Modi not to leave Twitter, some of the comments are actually welcoming the decision taken by our Prime Miniter.

     

    Within a few minutes after the tweet went live, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has retweeted saying "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

    Will It Have Any Effect On Regular Users?

    As of now, it seems like a personal decision, taken by Narendra Modi and it might not affect any other users. However, the tweet also says that he will keep us updated, and on the coming Sunday, we would get an answer on why our PM has decided to give up on social media.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X