Our Prime Minister Plans To Quit Social Media This Sunday: Reason Yet To Be Known

It is common amongst people to blame social media and some of them even plan to leave the platform. I have personally heard people telling me that they are taking a break from social media to obtain "digital detox". Once announcement that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi made on Twitter is now trending across the globe.

PM of India took Twitter to announce that he is going to give up his social media accounts on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook, And Instagram from the coming Sunday. As of now, there is no information on why he has come to this decision.

Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians in all of the social media, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. With a sudden announcement like this, some of the users are actually worried thinking, there could be a hidden agenda behind it.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

After the tweet, people started to comment and retweet and one of the trending topics after that is #NoSir, where a majority of the people started to request and please Modi to not give up on his social media accounts.

The other two hashtags that are currently trending are #NoModiNoTwitter and #ModiQuitesSocialMedia. Though the majority of comments on this tweet are requesting Modi not to leave Twitter, some of the comments are actually welcoming the decision taken by our Prime Miniter.

Within a few minutes after the tweet went live, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has retweeted saying "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

Will It Have Any Effect On Regular Users?

As of now, it seems like a personal decision, taken by Narendra Modi and it might not affect any other users. However, the tweet also says that he will keep us updated, and on the coming Sunday, we would get an answer on why our PM has decided to give up on social media.

