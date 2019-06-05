Twitter Acquires AI Startup To Curb Fake News From Its Platform News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Twitter has taken over London startup Fabula AI which is exploring ways to detect fake news. The startup claims to have patented a technology dubbed Geometric Deep Learning that shows high success rates in identifying disinformation of social media platforms.

Twitter didn't reveal how it is going to use the technology, though it's clear that Fabula will provide the ability to "analyze very large and complex datasets." The startup's technology will serve as Twitter's "key driver" in its fight against the fake news and help users see more relevant content. The main motive behind the acquisition is "to improve the health of the conversation" on the platform.

"There's more to come on how we will integrate Fabula's technology where it makes sense to strengthen our systems and operations in the coming months. It will likely take us some time to be able to integrate their graph deep learning algorithms into our ML platform. We're bringing Fabula in for the team, tech, and mission, which are all aligned with our top priority: Health," a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The outlet also conducted an in-depth analysis of the Fabula AI's fake news detection capabilities in February and determined that the system is 93 percent accurate. We'll have to wait and see how Twitter puts the new technology to use.

The Fabula team will work closely with a machine learning research group that Twitter is building under the company's Senior Director of Engineering, Sandeep Pandey. Twitter said that its priority is to improve the health of the conversation on the website after the startup joins the company and will follow that up with ways to curb misinformation.

Why Is It Important



Fake news has long been an area of concern for major social media platforms. Indian social media has faced a lot of issues and violence due to misinformation spread across the platform.

Facebook is also taking the necessary steps to curb fake news from its platform and trying a new algorithm to provide more relevant news in your feed. Twitter's new move will help the cause might help people get to know the correct news.