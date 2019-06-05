ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter Acquires AI Startup To Curb Fake News From Its Platform

    By
    |

    Twitter has taken over London startup Fabula AI which is exploring ways to detect fake news. The startup claims to have patented a technology dubbed Geometric Deep Learning that shows high success rates in identifying disinformation of social media platforms. 

    Twitter Acquires AI Startup To Curb Fake News From Its Platform

     

    Twitter didn't reveal how it is going to use the technology, though it's clear that Fabula will provide the ability to "analyze very large and complex datasets." The startup's technology will serve as Twitter's "key driver" in its fight against the fake news and help users see more relevant content. The main motive behind the acquisition is "to improve the health of the conversation" on the platform.

    "There's more to come on how we will integrate Fabula's technology where it makes sense to strengthen our systems and operations in the coming months. It will likely take us some time to be able to integrate their graph deep learning algorithms into our ML platform. We're bringing Fabula in for the team, tech, and mission, which are all aligned with our top priority: Health," a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch.

    The outlet also conducted an in-depth analysis of the Fabula AI's fake news detection capabilities in February and determined that the system is 93 percent accurate. We'll have to wait and see how Twitter puts the new technology to use.

    The Fabula team will work closely with a machine learning research group that Twitter is building under the company's Senior Director of Engineering, Sandeep Pandey. Twitter said that its priority is to improve the health of the conversation on the website after the startup joins the company and will follow that up with ways to curb misinformation.

    Why Is It Important

    Fake news has long been an area of concern for major social media platforms. Indian social media has faced a lot of issues and violence due to misinformation spread across the platform.

     

    Facebook is also taking the necessary steps to curb fake news from its platform and trying a new algorithm to provide more relevant news in your feed. Twitter's new move will help the cause might help people get to know the correct news.

    Read More About: Twitter fake news news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue