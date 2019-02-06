ENGLISH

Twitter CEO suggests how the "edit button" would actually work

Twitter might have the edit button in works.

    An edit button on Twitter has been on the list of many users' wishlist for a long time, but the company is yet to introduce the feature. Now, co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has revealed how the feature might work (if it ever comes to the social media platform).

    In a podcast with Joe Rogan, Jack Dorsey suggested a "five to 30-second delay" to edit tweets before they're actually posted. Dorsey cautioned against the delay lasting for a longer duration, so as to preserve the "real-time nature" of the tweet.

    Dorsey also confirmed the platform is working on the ability to view the original tweet. However, there's no confirmation whether the feature will be for deleted or edited tweets. Facebook also has similar functionality that lets users view the edit history of a comment.

    These are just speculations and there's no certainty that an edit button is in works, but it doesn't show that the company is aware of what the users want. We hope the company doesn't delay the process of bringing this feature, as Twitter is one the biggest source of news for a lot of users.

    Previously, Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged the possibility of such a function, but in the right way. He said that the company might be open to introducing such a feature that would let users edit the tweet, but only for a limited amount of time.

    But the feature wouldn't allow for substantial edits, like completely replacing the text that would change the meaning of the tweet. This could be a big reason the company is holding itself back from introducing the feature.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
