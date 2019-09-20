ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter Introduces Hide Replies Feature; Global Rollout Soon

    By
    |

    Twitter has launched a new feature where users will be able to hide replies from conversations. Twitter says the feature is meant to give users more control over their conversations to hide replies that are offensive or irrelevant. The social media giant tweeted that the feature is currently available in the US and Japan and a global rollout will be happening soon.

    Twitter Introduces Hide Replies Feature

     

    The new Twitter feature was initially released in Canada, where the company said it received positive results, allowing users to hide replies from trolls, for instance. If you wish to hide a reply, click on the grey downward arrow on the top-right corner of a tweet, where you'll find the option 'hide reply'. The bottom-right of the tweet shows another icon that indicates if any tweets are hidden and also presents the option to unhide it.

    Twitter Hide Replies Feature: Positive Or Negative?

    Twitter currently has 139 million users logging in every day and the hide reply feature currently has mixed reactions. Previously, users could either mute certain keywords so they wouldn't show up in their notifications or they could block specific users. But the option to control the flow of the tweet thread wasn't present.

    Twitter believes the move will help curb hate speeches and trolls on social media platforms. While Twitter claims the feature will give more control to the users, critics argue that the feature will silence dissenting voices. It puts Twitter in a tight spot between free speech and curbing the spread of misinformation and hate speech. We'll know people's reaction once the feature hits a global rollout.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news social media Twitter
    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue