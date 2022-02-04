ENGLISH

    Twitter's New Feature To Allow Longer Articles; Here's Everything You Should Know

    By
    |

    The character restriction of 280 characters has become synonymous with Twitter. However, it appears that the platform is considering implementing a new function that will allow users to enter long-format content without having to worry about exceeding the character restriction. Twitter is developing a new feature known as 'Articles.' This proposed feature would allow users to express themselves in a little larger format than the current 280-character limit which was implemented in 2017.

     
    Twitter’s New Feature To Allow Longer Articles

    Twitter To Ditch Its 280 Character Limit

    Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert, discovered Twitter's new Articles feature by sharing a screenshot of the microblogging platform's web-based interface. The UI of the feature is shown in the screenshot. The graphic also suggests that sharing an article on Twitter should be as easy as sharing a tweet and that the firm may put a shortcut on the left to allow users to access this option quickly.

    However, this feature is not yet available on Twitter, and there is no indication of when it will be. However, the company told CNET that it is "always exploring new methods to help people start and engage in discussions" and that additional information about this feature will be released shortly.
    Twitter now has a character limit of 280 characters per tweet allowing users to share their opinions and thoughts. Users who want to express themselves in a little longer manner should use Twitter threads. Now, Twitter has a Reader function that allows users to view their Twitter threads more simply and in a more unified design.

    Twitter Unveiling Other New Features

    This functionality, however, is only available to Twitter Blue members. Aside from that, there is no option that allows Twitter users to convey their opinions in a more cohesive fashion, even if they demand somewhat more space than what is now accessible.

    Furthermore, Twitter's Blue Labs are now working on three new features: lengthier video uploads, NFT Profile Pictures, and Pinned Conversations. None of these improvements, however, will allow people to express themselves more freely. As a result, we'll have to wait for more information from the firm on this.

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
