WhatsApp won't let go of the phones with Android Gingerbread

WhatsApp as we know it is the most used messaging app across the globe. But what sets the service apart from its competition is providing support for old version operating systems. The service has announced that it'll continue to support Android Android 2.3.7 and older versions of Gingerbread until February 1, 2020.

Since the Android Gingerbread was launched in 2010, WhatsApp will officially support the OS for ten years. This sort of support is rarely seen on any other platforms. Although the company only has 0.3 percent support from the phones running the dated OS, WhatsApp continues to do so anyway. As for the users with iPhones, WhatsApp will continue to support iOS 7 through that same date.

Recently, WhatsApp also added a new feature to its app. The latest feature to be added to WhatsApp is called Predicted Upload. This feature will make it easier for you to upload and send pictures via the platform. It was spotted by WABetaInfo, a fansite that tracks and tests new features.

The Predicted Upload feature is said to start uploading an image to the server in advance by predicting those images that you might send. When you select the photos that you want to send, you will be given an option to edit the photos in WhatsApp. This way, you can add effects or crop the shots before you send them to your contacts. If you do not add any effects to the selected shots, then the unedited image will be uploaded to the WhatsApp server before you send them. Don't worry! The image will not be sent to the recipients until you confirm but only uploaded to the server.

There were reports of the Indian government banning one of the popular features of the WhatsApp. It is being speculated that the Indian Government might block WhatsApp calling feature. The Indian government is taking such measure in order to curb the communication which happens between the militants and their handlers or associates across the Indian border. The Indian government is said to be working on an outline strategy that can be used to block WhatsApp calling in the affected areas.