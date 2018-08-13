Asus launches three new models in its ZENBook Series

Taiwanese technology company ASUS India has announced the launch of three new models in its ZENBook Series in India.

The three laptops- ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580), ZenBook S (UX391), and ZenBook 13 (UX331).

Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India (PC & Gaming) said: "The series has been successful in seamlessly blending futuristic innovations with an enduring, slim and light-weight design, thus continuing our supremacy in the 'thin & light' segment.

"We aim to empower our users with luxury that strikes the perfect balance of beauty, functionality, and performance. The Zenbook series fits perfectly in the said combination at a good price range," Su added.

The ZenBook Pro 15 promises to be the future, presenting users with a faster and advanced Windows 10 laptops. ZenBook S (UX391) packs powerful, world-class features in a thin and portable frame, while ZenBook 13 (UX331) is compact, ultra-powerful and easily portable laptop.

ZenBook Pro Series (UX580) comes with NanoEdge 4K Touch display with 100 percent Adobe RGB, Delta E < 2 and PANTONE validate for accurate color.

It also has 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 16GB RAM, GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti and 1TB PCIe x4 SSD.

While ZenBook S UX391 is a 13.3-inch laptop. The device has an "ErgoLift" hinge design with 5.5-degree keyboard tilt for better typing, improved cooling airflow, and enhanced audio.

The device has full HD NanoEdge display, 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 13.5hrs battery life, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity supported by USB Type C.

The ZenBook 13 (UX331) also 16GB RAM.