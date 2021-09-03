Apple's Bet On iPad Pays Off In 2021: More Brands Now Want A Piece Of That Pie Features oi-Vivek

Apple trusted on iPads, and they have delivered. From the very first iPad to the latest iPad Pro with up to 16GB of RAM, Apple is one of those companies that have kept their trust with the large screen devices, and it seems to have paid off in 2021.

According to the report from Counterpoint, there is a drastic increase of over 53 percent in the tablet shipment in 2021, where the market actually reached its five years in back in Q4 2020. These numbers clearly indicate that the pandemic has caused a surge in the demand for tablets for learning, working, and even for entertainment purposes.

Apple Gains Tablet Market Share In 2021

Apple had a tablet market share of 30 percent in Q1 2020, while this number went up by 7 percent in Q1 2021. This means, four out of ten tablets shipped in Q1 2021 are Apple iPads. Huawei has is the sole loser here, as the market share has come down from 11 percent to 5 percent from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021.

The same report confirms that out of all the iPads that Apple has shipped, 56 percent of those are the basic iPads (8th/7th Gen iPad) while the models like the iPad Air and the iPad Pro are in the second and third position which constitutes for 19 percent and 18 percent share. In India, the basic 8th Gen iPad with 32GB costs around Rs. 30,000 while the 4th Gen iPad Air costs around Rs. 50,000, while the iPad Pro costs Rs. 71,000.

If we go by these numbers, there is a huge demand for affordable and premium/expensive iPads/tablets. Apple launching the iPad Pro with features like the Apple M1 silicon and XDR display makes it one of the best tablets in the market. On the same line, a product like the 8th Gen iPad offers all the features that one might require on a hand-held computer inside a metal body with all-day battery life.

Brands like Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo have also seen a sharp increase in the tablet market share in 2021. This indicates that Android tablets have actually outsold iPads in 2021 with an overall market share of 58 percent, considering the other branded tablets are also based on Android OS.

Tablet Market Is Likely To Get A Lot More Competitive

Brands like Samsung and Lenovo are now coming up with more and more tablets at various price points. Not just that; brands like Realme are also on the verge of launching their very first tablet in just a couple of days.

Reports like these made brands realize that there is a huge market for tablet computers, which means more brands are likely to launch tablets. As the number of tablets increases, consumers will have more choices, which is always good.

