Best tablets that saw the light of day in 2018

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018)

Apple is the best when it comes to tablets. The company's iPad has been ruling the tablet space for quite some time now and the latest release by Apple which is the iPad 9.7 (2018) is another example of company's ingenuity in designing the Tablets.

Announced back in March this year, the iPad 2018 offers some impressive set of specifications and features which allows it to deliver a powerful performance. The iPad 2018 packs a 9.7-inch LED backlit IPS LCD display panel that has a screen resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels. The tablet is powered by Apple Fusion 10 processor clocked at 2.3GHz. The chipset onboard is combined with 2GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Apple iPad 2018 comes with a redesigned camera which allows it to capture some powerful images and videos. Besides, the Tablet comes enabled with Smart HDR which is an improvement over Apple's High Dynamic Range photo mode.

In terms of connectivity, the iPad 9.7 (2018) uses a Type-C USB port for charging and data transfers. With the USB Type-C port you can connect the device with 4K monitors as well. The device comes with 18W fast charging support.

Apple iPad Pro (2018)

The second contender in this list is again from Apple. The Apple iPad Pro takes up the second place in the top tablet list of 2018. Apple iPad Pro is the most powerful and expensive tablet which is available in the market today.

The Apple iPad Pro comes with 4GB RAM which is paired with three different storage options including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. This tablet is backed by Apple's iconic A12X Bionic chipset which is manufactured on 7nm process and is the first octa-core processor by the company. This chipset is known for delivering a powerful performance and is said to be as powerful as the Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung is the next brand in this list. The South Korean tech giant's tablets are quite well-received devices in the market as they offer an impressive user experience at a reasonable price point. The 2-in-1 Android tablet was announced back in August this year it comes with Samsung DEX which allows desktop-like functionality by simply connecting a keyboard, mouse and even a monitor for extra screen space. The extra monitor can be connected via a compatible HDMI to USB-C multiport adapter. The Galaxy Tab S4 can also serve as a trackpad or a sketch pad at the same time acting like a completely functional Android tablet. The users will have dual display functionality when the external monitor is connected.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 packs a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels. The Android tablet runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. For multitasking capabilities, the tablet uses 4GB RAM clubbed with 64/256GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 400GB with a microSD card.

Some of the other features offered by the Galaxy Tab S4 include an S-Pen, Face Unlock, Quick Charging support, and others. Sensors onboard include Proximity, Accelerometer, Compass, and Gyroscope.

Amazon Fire HD tablet (2018)

The fourth tablet in the list of best tablets of 2018 is from the tech giant Amazon. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was released back in October this year and it comes with an affordable price tag starting at $79.99 (approximately Rs 6,000).

The Amazon Fire HD tablet sports a decent 8.0-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels. The tablet runs on a dual-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. The tablet uses 1.5GB of RAM for multitasking and has a storage option of 16GB/32GB. The internal storage on the tablet can be further expanded up to 256GB via an external microSD card. The device ships with Android v7.0 Nougat with Fire OS 6 UI on top. The device also comes with Alexa support and it uses a microUSB v2.0 port for charging and data transfers.

Microsoft

The 2-in-1 tablet which doubles up as a laptop is probably the best computing device available in the market. The device offers a sleek design but offers a powerful performance which can give the other devices in this segment a hard time. The device was announced back in October this year and it runs on the Windows platform.

In terms of display, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 adorns a 12.3-inch 3:2 PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display that has a screen resolution of 1824 x 2736 pixels. It is fuelled by a quad-core 8th generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor which is combined with UHD Graphics 620. The Surface Pro 6 comes in two RAM and four storage variants including 8GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD storage. So, storage is not an issue on this device and you will have ample space to store your data.

Verdict

The above-mentioned tablets are the top picks of 2018. All of these tablets offer superior performance and packs some impressive set of hardware and other features which brings them up in the line. If you are looking for the best performing laptops which were released this year then you can choose one from the above list.