Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 launched in India for Rs. 57,900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 was unveiled in August. Now, this tablet has been launched in India for Rs. 57,900. It is the successor to the Galaxy Tab S3 launched last year. It comes with quad-stereo speakers powered by AKG by Harman and an enhanced S Pen. This time, the company has removed the home button at the front and the fingerprint sensor embedded on it for an iris scanner.

For the first time, this Samsung tablet gets the DeX support. The Samsung DeX can be turned on either by connecting the Book Cover Keyboard or by launching it from the Quick Panel. And, it will let users get a desktop-like experience with this feature. It is also possible to extend DeX to an external monitor using a compatible HDMI to USB Type-C mini port adapter. With DeX, the tablet will serve as a trackpad or sketch pad and will continue to be functional, thereby giving users dual screens.

With the new S Pen, users can take notes using the screen-off memo feature, translate, navigate and organize notes via Samsung Notes and send personalized texts via Samsung Live Message.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specifications

The new Samsung smartphone flaunts a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB/256GB storage space. There is support for up to 400GB of expandable storage using a microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this tablet features a 13MP camera at its rear with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB 3.1 Type-C port, POGO pin and GPS. The device is fueled by a 7300mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Price and launch offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has been launched in Black and Gray colors. It is priced at Rs. 57,900 and is available starting today via the Samsung Online Shop and other offline retail stores. It will also be up for sale on Amazon India from October 20.

When it comes to the launch offers, there is Rs. 5,000 cashback on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card with EMI payment options and consumer durable loans. Also, there will be Rs. 2,750 cashback from Reliance Jio in the form of vouchers on recharging for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. And, Jio users will get double data benefits on four recharges.