Offers on Apple and Samsung tablets: No cost EMI starting at Rs 1,999

Amazon was recently in the headlines for the Summer Sale on smartphones and a wide range of other products. Now, the online retailer is offering attractive no cost EMI payment options on a slew of tablets.

Especially, this offer is available on Apple and Samsung tablets. Given that these tablets are always on the expensive side, this sale will be enticing for many prospective buyers.

There are Apple iPad 6th generation, iPad 9.7, Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy J, and Galaxy Tab S series tablets listing for purchase under no cost EMI payment option. If you interesting in buying a tablet, then this could be the best time for the upgrade. Take a look at the Apple and Samsung tablets under this offer.

Apple iPad (6th Gen) (EMI starts at Rs 1,243. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 24.638 centimeters (9.7-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution

8MP primary camera with auto focus, flash

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS v11 operating system with 2.34GHz A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M10 quad core processor

2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory

Upto 10 hrs battery life on a single charge Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 SM-T385NZDAINS Tablet EMI starts at Rs 855 per month. Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 20.32 centimeters (8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution

8MP primary camera with auto focus, flash

5MP front facing camera

Android v7.1 Nougat operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 quad core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and single SIM

5000mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPad Pro MQDY2HN/A Tablet (EMI starts at Rs 2,357. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

26.67 centimeters (10.5-inch) LED-backlit with multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2224 x 1668 pixels resolution

2MP primary camera with auto focus with focus pixels and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v10 operating system with 2.38 GHz A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M10 hexa core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory and single nano SIM

8135mAH lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy J Max Tablet (EMI starts at Rs 566. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

17.78 centimeters (7-inch) TFT capacitive touchscreen with 800 x 1280 pixels resolution, 216 ppi pixel density and 16M color support

8MP primary camera with geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama and 2MP front facing camera

Android v5.1 Lollipop operating system

1.5GHz Spreadtrum SC8830 Cortex-A7 quad core processor, Mali-400MP2 GPU

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB and dual sim (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+3G)

4000mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours and standby time of 87 hours Apple iPad Air (EMI starts at Rs 1,707 per month) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

9.7-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with IPS technology, fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and 2048x1536 resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)

5MP primary camera with auto focus, HD video recording

1.2MP front facing camera with 720 pixels HD video, face detection and FaceTime video calling over WiFi

iOS operating system

A7 chip 64-bit Dual core 1.4GHz M7 motion coprocessor

1GB RAM and 16GB in-built memory

Weighs 469 gm and 7.5 mm thin; 8820mAh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery providing up to 10 hours of internet usage time

1 year manufacturer warranty Apple iPad Air 2 Tablet (EMI starts at Rs 1,879 per month.) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

9.7-inch (24.64 centimeters) LED-backlit IPS multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and 264 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera

IOS 10 operating system with A8x chip 64-bit architecture and M8 motion coprocessor, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory

Built-in 27.3 watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 10 hours