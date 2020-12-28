12.9-Inch Apple iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display To Arrive In Q1 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is being speculated to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display for quite some time. This upcoming model is likely to come with a slew of improvements as compared to the existing iPads. Now, it looks like there seems to be a launch timeline of this device. Going by the same, it looks like the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be unveiled in the first quarter of 2021.

Previously, a report citing the noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted that the Mini-LED iPad Pro will see the light of the day in the first half of 2021. Now, it looks like the same has been preponed as a DigiTimes report indicates a first quarter launch.

Apple iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display

As per the report, Apple has diversified its supply chain for touch panels and displays. It will team up with BOE, which will supply OLED panels for the iPhone and GIS. It will also provide touch panels for both iPhone and future iPad Pro. The report goes on stating that GIS will produce integrated touch modules for mini LED backlit panels of the upcoming iPads slated for the first quarter of 2021.

What To Expect?

Existing reports make us believe that the characteristics of such a display will include richer colors, better contrast, brighter brights and darker blacks. Basically, the new Mini LED display is said to use thousands of individual LEDs to light up the panel and this should deliver many benefits as the OLED displays without the drawbacks involved in this technology.

A couple of other reports claim that Apple is looking forward to transition the line to OLED display technology. Though it might seem unlikely for the company to shift to the Mini LED display tech before switching to OLED, it is likely to happen in the coming months. One of the reports claim that the OLED iPad Pro could be unveiled in the second half of 2021 while another report hinted that it could not see the light of the day until 2022.

