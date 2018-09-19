Amazon Fire HD 10 now available for $110 for Prime members for a limited period

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is still one of the best entry-level tablets with a 10-inch screen. And, now this sweet little deal makes the Amazon Fire HD 10 more affordable especially for the Amazon Prime customers.

Generally, the Amazon Fire HD 10 retails for $140, which is still a fabulous price for a 10-inch unlocked Android tablet. However, as a part of the on-going sale, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is now available for $110 for Amazon Prime members for a limited time. So, if you are an Amazon Prime member, then the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a deal that you should not miss. Just log in with your credentials and make the payment of $110 (Rs 8,000) to own the Amazon Fire HD 10. For non-prime subscribers, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is available for $149.9 (Rs 11,000).

Amazon Fire HD 10 specifications

The first attraction of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is the design. For sure, the tablet does not have a flashy all-glass or all metal premium design like the Samsung Galaxy or the Apple iPads. However, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has a youthful and colourful polycarbonate back shell. The tablet is available in Black, Marine Blue, and Punch Red colors.

The tablet comes with a 10-inch FHD (1920 x 1200px) IPS LCD screen with a noticeable amount of bezels on all four sides of the tablet. The device is powered by a 1.8 GHz Quad-core SoC with 2 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The device does support dual channel Wi-Fi which works well for both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands for an unparallel and seamless internet usage experience. The tab also supports Bluetooth, which can be used to connect external accessories like mouse, keypad, Bluetooth headphones, speakers etc.

Concerning multimedia experience, the tablet comes with Dolby Audio stereo speaker setup with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Amazon claims that the battery on the Amazon Fire HD 10 can last up to 10 hours on a single charge on a mix-usage. Cameras are not the most exciting parts of the Amazon Fire HD 10, as the device has a 2 MP primary camera and a VGA selfie camera.

As the tablet is running on custom Android OS, the device can be used to access services like Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, Netflix, Skype, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp etc. However, services like YouTube and other Google related apps are not available in the Amazon app store, and, the user has to install them separately.

Buy Here