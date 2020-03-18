Apple A12Z Bionic Chipset With 8-Core CPU And GPU Debuts With New iPad Pro News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially launched the new iPad Pro, powered by the A12Z Bionic chipset. The company claims that the new iPad Pro is faster than most of the PC laptops available in the market.

The new iPad Pro offers features like 120Hz refresh rate display, Dual-camera setup with a dedicated LiDAR sensor, which is developed by NASA to be used on the Mars landing mission to improve the AR capabilities of the iPad Pro. This new chipset might also enable users to play games at 120fps, thanks to the new eight-core custom GPU.

Though there are a plethora of new features on the latest iPad Pro, everything outside and under-the-hood is powered by the new A12Z Bionic chipset, which is the most powerful chipset that Apple has ever used on an iPad. This is the successor to the A12X chipset, which is seen on the last generation iPad Pro tablet.

The A12Z Bionic comes with an eight-core CPU and eight-core graphics processor, which is capable of editing 4K videos and native 3D designing. The company also claims that the improved thermal efficiency of the chipset will deliver consistency or sustained peak performance, which in other words indicates that the A12Z can run at higher clock speeds for a longer period.

The A12Z Bionic is a 64-bit processor with a dedicated M12 coprocessor, which will handle the lighter tasks, further improving the battery life of the new iPad Pro. As of now, there is no information on the clock speed of the GPU or the CPU on the A12Z Bionic.

Just like the A12 Bionic chipset, that powers the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS, the A12Z is also expected to be based on 7nm fabrication, which makes it efficient. It does support Wi-Fi 6 and gigabit-class LTE with support for more bands, which will improve the wireless connectivity aspect on the new iPad Pro.

