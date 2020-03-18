Apple iPad Pro, MacBook Air Launched With Magic Keyboard

For the same reason, most of Apple's stores are closed, which means customers interested in purchasing the new iPad Pro and the MacBook Air may not be able to check out the products physically before buying it.

Apple iPad Pro 2020 Launched

As previously noted, the iPad Pro is out in two sizes namely an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model, available in grey and silver finishes. The iPad Pro 11-inch model starts from Rs. 71,900 for the base variant Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB storage. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model will cost Rs. 85,900.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch model starts from Rs. 89,900 for the Wi-Fi only model and Rs. 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + cellular model. Apple notes that the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro will be available starting May. It will cost Rs. 27,900 for the 11-inch model and Rs. 31,900 for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple iPad Pro Features

The new iPad Pro features a lidar scanner in the camera system to measure the distance between objects in a room. Apple says the new tech aims for a better augmented reality experience on the iPad. Earlier, Apple used cameras instead of lidar sensors.

Other camera capabilities include a 12MP wide-angle lens with 4K video recording support and also a 10MP ultra-wide-angle lens, just the iPhone 11 models. As earlier mentioned, Apple also launched the Magic Keyboard, an accessory that brings out a laptop-style for the iPad. The Magic Keyboard will work with the previous versions of the iPad Pro as well.

Apple has introduced an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display for both the models. The new iPad Pro will ship with A12Z Bionic chip and iPadOS 13.4. The company also said that there would be a software update that includes support for the trackpad, coming out on March 24.

Apple MacBook Air Launched

Apple also launched the MacBook Air alongside the iPad Pro. It comes with a redesigned Magic Keyboard and also doubled storage from 128GB to 256GB on the entry-level models. Apple has priced the new MacBook Air at Rs. 92,990 and will be available to order soon and will hit the stores next week.

Other features on the MacBook Air include improved microphones, support for 6K external display with Thunderbolt 3 ports. There are also two new stereo speakers and support for up to 2TB storage. The MacBook Air also features a TouchID button for logging in or making purchases.