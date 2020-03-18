Apple Accidentally Lists Four iPad Pro 2020 Models On Its Website News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 9 as well. Along with the upcoming iPhone, the company is also expected to launch a fresh batch of iPad devices. Now, Apple has accidentally revealed four new models for the iPad Pro 2020 lineup. The new iPad Pro is expected to launch later this month.

Four Models Of iPad Pro Revealed

The new evidence is quite reliable, coming from Apple's China website. Spotted by iPhone in Canada website, the new report notes that the four models of the iPad Pro surfaced on Apple's official website for the China-region. The four models were spotted in the iPad user guide section, which means the images, specs or the price wasn't revealed.

Yet, the mention of four new iPad Pro models does tell us something. Gathering from the reports and rumors surfaced so far, we can say that the four models aren't completely different from the current models. Two of these were listed as 11-inch models and the other two are 12.9-inch models. These are the same as the 2018 gen of the iPad Pro, namely the iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.9.

This means that Apple is sticking to the familiar sizes for the new tablet models. Having two models at each size suggests that one is likely to come with Wi-Fi only and the other with Wi-Fi and cellular support. This is just like the 2018 generation of the iPad Pro, with the option of cellular connectivity.

Apart from the design and the size, the new iPad Pro 2020 model is expected to have a revamp on the software-end. Various reports note that the new iPad Pro could feature three or four cameras, just the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Lightweight design and better screen resolution are some of the expected features.

