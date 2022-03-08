Apple iPad Air 5th Gen To Use Apple M1 Chip: Peek Performance Event Last Minute Leak News oi-Vivek

While most of the early speculations predicted that the upcoming iPad Air, launching at the peek performance event will be powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. However, a last-minute report from 9to5Mac claims otherwise. According to 9to5Mac, the upcoming iPad Air 5th Gen will be powered by the Apple M1 chip, the processor which powers the iPad Pro, and even the MacBook Pro.

The M1 chip or the Apple Silicon M1 is the first laptop-grade customer processor from Apple, which powers a variety of devices. The M1 chip currently powers the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Mac mini, and even the iMac. Now, Apple is said to use the same processor on the upcoming Apple iPad.

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen RAM And Storage Options

Given the specifications of the iPad Air 5th Gen, the iPad will offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Again, similar to the current generation iPad Pro. When compared to the iPad Air 4th Gen, the base model of the iPad Air 5th Gen will offer double the amount of RAM and double the amount of storage.

Coming to the performance of the iPad Air 5th Gen, the M1 chip will offer an octa-core CPU and a seven-core GPU, offering laptop class performance on a compact 10-inch tablet. Hence, in terms of multitasking and gaming, the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen will outperform its predecessor and the performance will be identical to that of the entry-level iPad Pro, which is also based on the M1 chip.

Apple iPad 5th Gen Pricing And Availability

The Apple iPad 5th Gen is expected to replace the iPad Air 4th Gen and we can expect the tablet to cost around Rs. 50,000 for the base model, just like its predecessor. Again, it might also cost a bit more, as this iPad is now more powerful and offers a lot of value-added features.

Given the entry-level model of the iPad Pro with the M1 chip costs around Rs. 70,000, the iPad 5th Gen will be priced at least Rs. 10,000 less than that, hence, the iPad Air 5th Gen with the M1 might cost anywhere between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000.

