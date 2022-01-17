Apple’s iPad Pro 2022 To Get Magsafe Wireless Charging Functionality; Other Features To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple is set to release a slew of new products this year, including the Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and the Mac mini. According to the rumors, the company would also release a revamped MacBook Air and an entry-level MacBook Pro.

The tech giant may possibly release an iPad Pro model with wireless charging and a new external monitor. Mark Gurman reported in his 'Power On' newsletter that the Apple iPad Pro 2022 model could have a redesigned design and wireless charging functionality.

Apple to Add MagSafe Charging Technology

Apple is experimenting with MagSafe charging technology for the upcoming iPad Pro. It is a magnetic environment-based wireless charging method. This technology was first introduced by Apple with the iPhone 12. According to the source, Apple may add reverse wireless charging in the upcoming iPad Pro, allowing the iPad to function as a wireless charging point on its own.

According to 9to5mac, "the business is exploring a similar MagSafe solution for the iPad Pro." Wireless charging will most likely be slower than connecting a charger directly into the iPad's Thunderbolt connector, which will continue in future versions."

Along with providing the rear of the iPad Pro a glass body, it is reported that Apple is now moving away from the aluminum body seen on the iPhone. With the iPhone, the firm has progressively begun to provide a glass body on the rear.

According to reports, Apple is exploring a wireless charging technology similar to MagSafe for the iPad Pro 2022, which will be slower than wired charging. According to the report, it is too early to predict Apple's new iPad Pro's development, which indicates that these features can be avoided even before the final resale.

According to the company's plans for the iPod Mini, a narrow screen border can be provided, and the home button can be removed. Apple last updated the iPod Mini in 2019, when it added an A12 Bionic chipset and compatibility for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Unlike other models, the Mini features large bezels around the display.

For the new generation iPad Pro and iPad Mini, Apple is reportedly working on a slimmer version of the iPad Pro and the iPad Mini, termed as the entry-level iPad for students. Simultaneously, the normal iPad mini may be released with the iPad Mini by the end of this year.

