Google Confirms To Stop Working On Tablets – Don't Expect Anything News oi-Karan Sharma

If you are one of them who were eagerly waiting for the Google Pixel tablet then this must be bad news for you people as the company has officially confirmed that it is not going to work any further on its tablet business. Google was also working on the development of two smaller-sized tablets but now it has confirmed that it is not going to launch them.

Back in October 2018, the company had introduced the Pixel Slate along with the launch of Pixel 3 smartphone. In 2015 the company launched the Pixel C tablet which was discontinued in 2017. It seems Google tablet business is not up to the mark and now the company will solely focus on Pixelbook.

The developers and workers who were working the tablet have been shifted to the laptop department and it is also reported that a new Pixelbook laptop might make its way to the global market with the upcoming Pixel 4. This Pixelbook will be the successor of the original Pixelbook which was launch in 2017.

Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices & Services at Google, has also posted a tweet which says, "Hey, it's true...Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu)."

Hey, it's true...Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu) — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) June 20, 2019

"Some articles have made this a bit unclear so wanted to clarify. And of course, we will fully support Pixel Slate for the long-term as well," he added later.

In his Twitter post, he has also confirmed that the Android and Chrome Os teams will work with their partners for the consumer tablets which will help in sectors like enterprise and educational. He also promised that the company will provide an update for tablets till 2024.

