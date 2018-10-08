ENGLISH

Google Pixel Slate with Chrome OS, detachable keyboard leaked

    Google is gearing up for it most awaited event of the year which is going to take place on October 9. This is Google's biggest hardware event for the year in New York City. It has been reported that the event will witness some major launches like the Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, the Pixel Mini and Chrome Os tablet.

    We are noticing a lot of rumors and leaks about the next generation Pixel smartphones. Google tablet has also seen a number of leaks and rumors, but now the images of the device have been reported by My SmartPrice. The shared pictures have revealed a lot about the upcoming tablet from Google.

    According to My SmartPrice's report, the Google tablet will be officially known as the Google Pixel Slate. The device will come with a 3:2 touchscreen display, along with a capacitive stylus and a detachable keyboard. The device is codenamed as Nocturne and it will be the company's 2-in-1 device. So users can use it as a tablet as well as like a laptop, as per their requirement.

    The leaked images have revealed that the device will pack Google Chrome OS. If this turned to be true then this will be the first Google Chrome OS-powered tablet by the company. While looking at the images you can notice a pogo-pin connector which means it will support a detachable keyboard. The keyboard seems to have large touchpad along with round-shaped keys. It also sports a dedicated key topo access Google Assistant.

    The leaked render shows a large display along with thick bezels at the front. The front panel also houses a camera module and stereo speakers. At the back, the tablet comes with a rear camera module. On the connectivity part, the Google Pixel Slate offers USB Type-C port suggesting that it will be a thin tablet. The device will be available for grabs in dark blue color.

    That's all so far we know this much about the upcoming tablet let's see what Google is going to serve in tomorrow's mega event.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
