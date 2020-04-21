Huawei MatePad Key Specifications Out Ahead Of April 23 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has been quite a popular brand in the smartphone industry. But, the company also manufactures Android tablets and has been successful in the affordable segment with its MediaPad series. Now, the company is all set to bring a new premium tablet in the market, whose launch has been scheduled for April 23 in China. The details on its hardware have been tipped several times via leaks. Now, just ahead of its arrival some more information on its internals has surfaced online.

Huawei MatePad Tablet Specifications And Features

The Huawei MatePad is said to launch with 245.2mm x 154.96mm x 7.35mm dimensions and a weight of around 450 grams. As per the latest information, the tablet's display will offer 2000 x 1200 pixels screen resolution and have a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent.

There is no mention of the display size via this leak, however, the handset has been earlier tipped arrive with a 10.1-inch AMOLED panel. Besides, the tablet is said to feature four speakers that will be backed by Harman Kardon tuning. It is likely to use an 8MP camera sensor for photography both at the front and rear.

At its core, there will be the company's in-house Kirin 810 chipset that is based on 7nm architecture and drives some of the popular smartphones by the company such as the Huawei P40 Lite and the Honor Play 4T Pro. The handset is said to launch with the EMUI 10 user interface and is likely to run on Android OS with HMS support and come void of Google services. But, this will be only confirmed once the tablet is officially announced.

The Huawei MatePad is further said to launch in two RAM and storage configurations including 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. As of now, its expandable storage capacity hasn't been disclosed. A 7,250 mAh battery will be backing up the tablet.

It is worth mentioning that the tablet has already gone up for pre-orders in China and its official sale is expected to start on April 26, 2020. The device is likely to come with support for Huawei M-Pen Stylus and be available in both the Wi-Fi and LTE version.

Huawei is well established when it comes to smartphones, that too in the premium segment. The upcoming tablet is not 5G-enabled but is still packed with some decent set of hardware. If it were backed with 5G support, it could have been one of the strongest contenders of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy tab S6 Lite 5G. Its pricing is what will be the primary deciding factor in its success.

