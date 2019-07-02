Huawei MediaPad T5 Launched in India With Stunning Display And Impressive Dual Stereo Speaker Setup News oi-Vivek

HONOR recently launched two new tablets in India, and now, Huawei has brought in a new tablet to the country called the Huawei Mediapad T5, which was launched in China a few months before. The Huawei MediaPad T5 is a budget tablet, which is designed to offer a big screen to watch movies and consume multimedia content.

Huawei MediaPad T5 Features and Specifications

The latest Android tablet from Huawei offers a big 10.5-inch display with 1080p resolution (1920 x 1200), protected by tempered glass. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, the device goes well for watching videos and movies. The Kirin 659 SoC powers the tablet with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. There is a high-end model of the Huawei MediaPad T5, which offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Everything under the hood is powered by a beefy 5100 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

There is a single 5 MP rear-facing camera at the back with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP front-facing selfie camera, again, with an f/2.4 aperture. Though these cameras are not meant for photography, should be good enough for normal video calls and casual selfies.

One added advantage on the Huawei MediaPad T5 is the fact that the tablet supports 4G connectivity with a dedicated SIM card slot, which makes sure that you are connected to the internet at all the time, given, you have an active 4G plan. The tablet runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom EMUI 8.1 skin on top.

Pricing And Availability

The base variant of the Huawei MediaPad T5 will be available for Rs. 14,990 (2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage), and the high-end variant retails for Rs. 16,990 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage). Both variants will go on sale from July 10th on Amazon India website. As a launch offer, the company is bundling flip cover & Huawei Earphone AM 12 for free, which usually costs Rs. 2,998.

What Do We Think About the Huawei MediaPad T5?

The Huawei MediaPad T5 is a great budget Android tablet, especially for those who are looking for a great big screen device to watch movies and videos. The support for 4G network is also an added advatage, which will improve the overall productivity value of the product.

