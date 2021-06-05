iPad Pro 2022 Massive Leak: Wireless Charging Finally Coming To iPads? News oi-Vivek

Apple recently refreshed both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with brand new Apple M1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of internal storage. Though the new iPad Pro offers a great performance uplift, they look exactly similar to the last generation models. A new leak now suggests that the 2022 edition of the iPad Pros might finally get a design overhaul with never-before-seen features on an iPad.

On top of that, the company is also expected to launch a refreshed versions of the iPad mini and the regular iPad by the end of this year with a new design and a specs bump. FYI, the iPad mini and the regular iPads have been looking similar for a long time, and the refreshed models coming this year would give them a sense of modernity, similar to the 4th Gen iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Apple noticed a huge jump of 43 percent in iPad sales, and one of the key factors for this sale bump is COVID-19 lockdown, where, most people stayed inside and used portable computers like iPads for work, study, and multimedia consumption. Not just that, Apple has sold a huge number of iPads, which has generated a revenue of $7.8 billion, which is 79 percent more than last year's iPad revenue.

2022 iPad Pro With Launch With Complete Design Overhaul

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is currently testing the 2022 iPad Pros with a glass back panel. This means the upcoming versions of the iPad Pros will be the first set of iPads from Apple to support wireless charging. In addition to wireless charging, these iPads might also come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Just like the iPhone 12 series of smartphones, the 2022 iPad Pros are said to feature wireless charging with Magsafe technology, which should improve the charging speed and should offer faster charger alignment with the iPad. On top of that, the iPad Pros might also support reverse wireless charging, which should enable users to charge products like iPhone, Apple Watch, and even AirPods wirelessly using an iPad.

It Is Still Early To Confirm Anything

Though these speculations look promising, the same report suggests that it is still early to speculate anything, as these are just in the testing phase. If these things don't work out for Apple, they might continue to launch iPads with similar metal casing, just like the very first iPad.

Source

Best Mobiles in India