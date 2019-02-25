Lenovo Tab V7 announced at MWC 2019; runs Android 9 Pie News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Lenovo Tab V7 is now official with a sleek design.

At the MWC 2019 tech, Lenovo took the wraps off the Tab V7, its latest tablet. This device comes with a 6.9-inch display with a moderate screen-to-body ratio. Notably, the Lenovo tablet comes with dedicated dual SIM slots along with 4G support, dual front-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos and voice calling too.

The Lenovo offering is touted to flaunt a portable design with the intention to make it fit in users' pockets and mini-bags. The tablet features a premium metallic rim and lightweight and thin profile measuring 7.89 mm thin.

Price and availability

Lenovo Tab V7 has been launched for €249 (approx. Rs. 20,000) and is slated to be made available from April this year. It has been launched only in a Slate Black color variant. The global availability of this tablet remains unknown for now and we can expect the same to be announced in the coming months.

Lenovo Tab V7 specifications

Lenovo Tab V7 bestows a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device gets the power from an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 SoC based on the 10nm processor. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 506 GPU and comes in two storage variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB additional storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie, the Lenovo Tab V7 comes with dedicated dual SIM card slots and a fingerprint sensor as well. The imaging aspects include a 13MP rear camera along with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. For connectivity, this tablet is packed with features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, a USB Type-C port and GPS. The device is fueled by a 5180mAh battery with support for fast charging. Notably, this battery is touted to provide up to 10 hours of local video playback time and up to 30 hours of talk time.