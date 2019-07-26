Just In
Lenovo Tab V7 Launched In India – Price Starts From Rs. 12,990
Lenovo announced the launch of a new device called the Lenovo Tab V7 at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona earlier this year. Now, the company has launched this device in India. It is a tablet from the Chinese company featuring a 6.9-inch display. Besides the screen size, this smartphone comes with other notable highlights including 4G VoLTE, Dolby Audio and more.
Lenovo Tab V7 - Price And Availability
Lenovo Tab V7 has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 12,990. And, the high-end variant features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 14,990. Notably, the device will go on sale from August 1 via Flipkart. It will also be available via Amazon India and the Lenovo website and offline stores Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Croma later.
Lenovo Tab V7 Specifications
Lenovo Tab V7 bestows a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is a screen-to-body ratio of 81% indicating that there will be noticeable bezels on this tablet. Under its hood, the Lenovo device will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 3GB /4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. It also has dedicated dual SIM support along with support for 4G VoLTE.
Running Android 9 Pie, this new Lenovo tablet features dual front-firing speakers along with Dolby Atmos audio support. On the imaging front, it features a single 13MP primary camera sensor at the rear with LED flash and a 5MP secondary camera at the rear. There is a microSD card slot for additional storage space of up to 128GB.
Talking about its design, the Lenovo Tab V7 features a thin and lightweight profile and a premium metallic frame. It is fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS and a USB Type-C port. A 5180mAh battery powers the Lenovo offering and supports fast charging.
Our Opinion
Personally, I feel that the tablets are no more a separate category of devices as smartphones are having almost 7-inch displays. So, it remains to be known why the company had to launch a tablet now. But there are users who still prefer using tablets.
