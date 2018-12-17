Microsoft Surface Go pre-order in India: Price starts at Rs 37,999 and goes upto Rs 49,999

The Microsoft Surface Go is the latest and the most affordable Surface line of product from Microsoft which runs on Windows 10 OS. The tablet was launched a few months before in the US, and the device is now finally available for pre-order in India. Here are the complete details on the Microsoft Surface Go.

Price and availability

The Microsoft Surface Go will be available exclusively on Flipkart from the 27th of December. The base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for Rs 37,999, and the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 49,999. Additionally, the Surface Go Signature Type Cover is listed for Rs 11,997. Compared to the US pricing (costs Rs 27,000 for the base variant), the device does cost more in India.

Launch offers

Flipkart and Microsoft have worked some partnership with other brands to offer additional offer on the Microsoft Surface Go.

Rs 2,000 off on pre-paid transactions

Rs 4,000 off on type cover

Free Hungama Play annual subscription worth Rs 799

Free ACT Fibernet broadband subscription of 6 months (free router and free 1,500GB data for two months worth Rs 4,000)

Rs 10,000 off on Thomas Cook packages for Rs 50,000 or above Complimentary laser hair removal from Kaya Clinic of worth Rs 1999

Rs 1,000 off on all services on all services from Kaya Clinic

Microsoft Surface Go specifications

The Microsoft Surface Go comes with a 10-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1800 x 1200px, offering a 3:2 aspect ratio with 2.5D tempered glass protection. The device does support Surface Pen for creative and notes taking purposes.

The Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor powers the tablet with 4 or 8 GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage. The Microsoft Surface Go has a 5 MP secondary selfie camera and an 8 MP primary camera with 1080p video recording capability.

With respect to I/O, the Surface Go offers a single USB type C port for charging and data syncing with a microSD card slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack. Microsoft claims that the Surface Go can offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

As of now, there is no information on the sale of the LTE version of the Surface Go in India, as Flipkart only lists the Wi-Fi interation. The tablet runs on Windows 10 S OS, which does not support the installation of .exe or .msi files; instead, users have to install apps from the Microsoft app store.