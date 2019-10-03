Microsoft Surface Neo With Dual Display And Windows 10X OS Announced News oi-Vivek

At its annual event, Microsoft has showcased its future product and the one that really stands out from the crowd -- the Microsoft Surface Neo. it is the first device from the company to run on the Windows 10X OS.

The Microsoft Surface Neo is more like a prototype rather than a finished product, as it will not be available for consumers at least until the holiday seasons in 2020 (around November). This is Microsoft's take on the foldable devices. Unlike Huawei's or Samsung's interpretation, the Surface Neo does not have a foldable display instead, it has a smart and compact hinge with support for 360-degree rotation.

Microsoft Surface Neo Features And Specifications

There are two 9-inch adjacent screens, which on opening offers a 13-inch display. The Windows 10X OS is specially built for foldable display devices. Just like the Surface Pro, the Surface Neo also supports the Surface Pen and the company has also designed a detachable keyboard with a folio case.

Do note that, the Windows 10X OS not an upgrade over the Windows 10 that is available for laptops and desktops. Instead, it is an OS built for dual screen devices like the Surface Neo.

As of now, the company hasn't revealed the guts of the device. Except that the Surface Neo will be powered by an Intel processor. In a brief video that company showcases multiple instances where the dual screens can be used.

One display can be used to edit an upcoming presentation, whereas, the secondary display can be used to binge multimedia conent. The company says that it is already working with a bunch of developers to make apps for the Windows 10X OS platform.

The company has also confirmed that OEMs like Dell, HP, and Asus are already working on their own iteration of dual-screen devices and will be available for consumers by 2020.

