Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline Revealed; 120Hz LCD Display, ColorOS 12 Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to unveil its first-ever tablet dubbed the Oppo Pad soon. The tablet is expected to go official by this month in China. However, Oppo has not confirmed it yet. Now, the latest development confirms that Oppo will also launch the tablet outside of China. The India launch timeline for the Oppo Pad has been tipped online. Further, the features and design of the Oppo tablet have also leaked multiple times.

Oppo Pad India Launch In 2022

The latest report from 91mobiles citing tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Oppo Pad will be announced in the first half of 2022 in India. The report did not reveal the exact launch date. It also remains to be seen whether it would be the same tablet that's going to launch in China or will be a different model.

Oppo Pad Features We Know So Far

Upfront, the Oppo's first-ever tablet is said to come with an 11-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera. Oppo could use the flagship Snapdragon 870 processor for the Oppo Pad which also runs the latest Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro tablet. The processor is tipped to be paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We also expect to get more RAM and storage variants.

Moreover, the upcoming Oppo Pad is said to ship with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. Also, it is tipped to come with a switching option between the tablet and other Oppo devices. It will have a dock bar and desktop widgets features.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Pad will come with a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera sensor. An 8,080 mAh battery unit will fuel the tablet; however, the charging speed and connectivity options of the tablet are still under wraps at this moment.

Oppo Pad Expected Price In India

Last month, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the pricing of the upcoming Oppo tablet. According to the tipster, the Oppo Pad will be priced at CNY 2,000 in China which roughly translates to Rs. 23,290 in Indian currency. Looking at the price, we can safely assume the tablet will fall in a similar price range in the Indian market and will be the most affordable tablet with the SD870 chip.

Oppo Pad: How About Competition?

The demand for tablets has become skyrocketed since we all are doing online classes and working from home. Samsung and Lenovo are quite popular for their tablets in India. Also, Realme has forayed into the tablet segment with the launch of the Realme Pad which carries an affordable price tag in the country.

The Oppo Pad is also believed to get a good response like its smartphones and will compete with the Vivo tablet which is tipped to run the same Snapdragon 870 chip and arrive in the first half of next year. However, there is no info regarding the launch of the Vivo tablet in the Indian market as of now.

