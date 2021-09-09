Realme Pad With MediaTek Helio G80 Chip, Quad Speakers Launched At Rs. 13,999; Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Realme has introduced its first-ever tablet -- the Realme Pad alongside the Realme 8i and the 8s smartphones. The tablet comes with a slim lightweight profile and can be purchased in both the Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Besides, there is the mid-range gaming-centric processor under its hood, large battery, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and much more.

Realme Pad: Price, Where To Buy?

The Realme Pad price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant that comes in the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. However, the sale date of the Wi-Fi-only variant is yet to be announced. In contrast, the Wi-Fi + LTE variant of the Realme Pad will be up for purchase on September 16 at 12 pm (noon) on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline channels.

The Wi-Fi + 4G variant of the tablet price starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM option, while the high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme (Wi-Fi + LTE) version carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The tablet comes in Gold and Grey color options.

Launch offers on the Realme Pad include up to Rs. 2,000 of instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit/credit or EMI transactions. Alongside, ICICI Bank card holders will also get an Rs. 1,000 discount.

Realme Pad Features To Check Out

The Realme Pad features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also supports Night Mode, Dark Mode, Reading Mode, and Sunlight Mode. The tablet runs Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad skin on top. The processing is handled by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which is clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that can also support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

For cameras, the Realme Pad has a single 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera sensor with a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. There are also dual microphones for noise cancellation that helps you to do online class peacefully by blocking outside noise.

Additionally, the tablet packs a 7,100 mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging. Other aspects include Google Kids Space and Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS (GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou), and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 6.9mm in thickness and weighs 440 grams.

Realme Pad: Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a budget tablet with a great viewing experience and battery life, the Realme Pad would be a good buy for an asking price of Rs. 13,999. However, the tablet misses out on a headphone jack which can be a downside.

Alongside, the brand has announced the Realme Pocket and the Realme Cobble Bluetooth speakers in the country. The latter one can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499, while the Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker will be available for purchase at a special price of Rs. 999. Both speakers will go for sale on September 15 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline channels.

Best Mobiles in India