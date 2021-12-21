Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet Launched In India: Here’s What It Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a long wait, the Japanese tech giant Panasonic has officially launched the Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet in India. This new rugged tablet comes with a slew of highlights including a Snapdragon 660 SoC and an extendable battery pack as well. The tablet has been launched in a combination of black rear and Silver edges.

The Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet is priced at Rs. 98,000, thereby making it a premium rugged tablet out there. The company claims that this tablet is designed to deliver reliability, durability, and high performance.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet Specifications

The Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet bestows a rugged design as its name indiates and comes with a 7-inch WXGA IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels. The screen is seen to be surrounded by thick bezels, which makes it appear chunky but it makes sense as it is a rugged device.

Under its hood, the Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset that is teamed up with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage space. For imaging, the rugged Panasonic tablet also features a 13MP rear camera sensor along with a 5MP front-facing camera sensor.

A 3200mAh battery powers the Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet is touted to offer up to 8 hours of battery backup. It comes with an extendable battery of 5580mAh that offer up to 14 hours of additional battery life. The rugged tablet from the company comes with IPx6, IPx5, and IPx7 ratings for water and dust resistance. Other aspects of the Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, NFC, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet Features

The Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet is drop resistant and can withstand a minimum of 1.5 meters. Also, it can operate in a varied temperature range between -20°C and 50°C. The display can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen. The Panasonic tablet is aimed at emergency services including security, police forces, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance, technicians monitoring production lines, or construction workers on site.

