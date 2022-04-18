Realme Pad Mini India Launch Teased; Coming Alongside GT Neo 3 On April 29? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme seems to be launching its second tablet Realme Pad Mini soon in India. Recently, the tablet was spotted on the company's official site, revealing that both WiFi-only and LTE variants of the Realme Pad mini will be announced in the country. Now, the fresh info comes out via the latest episode of Ask Madhav. However, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet.

Realme Pad Mini India Launch Soon

In the latest Ask Madhav episode, the interviewer is seen with the grey color variant of the Realme Pad Mini. This means the launch is just around the corner. Apart from teasing the Realme Pad Mini India launch, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the Realme Pad 5G variant is in the works and more info on the same will reveal soon.

Realme Pad Mini Expected Price & Features In India

The toned-down version of the original Realme Pad went official earlier this month in the Philippines. We expect the Indian variant of the Realme Pad Mini will get similar set of specs as the international model. The device has an 8.7-inch LCD (1340 x 800 pixels) display with a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent and support for Sunlight Mode.

Under the hood, the Realme Pad Mini gets its power from the octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad skin on top and packs a 6,400 mAh battery unit that supports 18W quick charging and reverse charging.

For imaging, the tablet has a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing sensor for selfies. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a single microphone and 4G, GSM, Bluetooth v5, and WLAN for connectivity. Lastly, the Realme Pad mini measures 211.8x124.5x7.6mm in dimensions and weighs 372 grams.

As far as the price is concerned, the Realme Pad Mini was launched starting at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,730) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the top-end4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is selling for PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,548). Based on this, we expect it will be priced similarly in the country.

Realme Pad Mini Expected Launch Date

As mentioned above, the exact launch date of the Realme Pad Mini is yet to be revealed. However, the brand has confirmed that it will be launching the GT Neo 3 smartphone on April 29 in India. So, there is a chance the tablet will come alongside on the same day. We'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

If not, we expect it will go official during the company's fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4. At the same time, the brand will also unveil the standard Realme GT 2. The GT 2 features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging.

