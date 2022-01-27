Realme Pad Receiving Android 12 Update In Q3 2022; Three Years Of Security Updates Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme previously revealed that the Realme Pad won't get the Android 12 OS update. However, the brand has now denied it and said that the Realme Pad will be receiving the Android 12 OS update. The brand already confirmed that the budget tablet will continue to receive security updates and performance updates throughout the product life cycle.

To recall, the tablet was announced back in September last year in the country. The features of the Realme Pad include the MediaTek G80 processor, a massive battery, and many more.

Realme Pad Confirmed To Get Android 12 OS Update

The Realme Pad tablet was announced with Android 11 with a new Realme UI for Pad skin on top. Now, the brand has told to Android Authority that the Realme Pad will get Android 12 in Q3 2022. It is also confirmed to get three years of security updates.

Realme Pad: Should You Buy?

The Realme Pad is available starting at Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant that comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. The Wi-Fi + 4G variant of the Realme Pad is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB model retails for Rs. 17,999. The tablet comes in Real Gold and Real Grey color options.

In terms of features, you'll get a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. The Realme Pad features an 8MP camera sensor on both sides. It is backed by a 7,100 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support. Other features include Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, dual-mic with noise cancellation, and so on.

If you are looking for a tablet under Rs. 15,000 segment, the Realme Pad would be a good pick. Even it will now receive the Android 12 update. However, you can get a better software experience from the Nokia T20 which is also available at the same price range. The Nokia tablet ​runs Stock Android 11 and also promises to get two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

Best Mobiles in India