Redmi Pad 5 5G India Launch Likely On Card; Expected Features, Pricing

Xiaomi recently unveiled the mid-range Pad 5 in India. Now, the brand seems to be launching an affordable Redmi-branded tablet dubbed the Redmi Pad 5 5G soon. The latest development has only hinted at the launch of the upcoming Redmi Pad 5. The exact launch timeline or date is yet to be announced.

Besides, the fresh info did not reveal anything regarding the key specs of the Redmi Pad 5. However, an earlier report revealed the expected specifications and pricing of the tablet. Let's dive info details.

Redmi Pad 5 5G India Launch Likely Soon

The latest development comes out via tipster Mukul Sharma. As mentioned above, he did not share any key details of the tablet. However, Redmi has recently teased the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series in China. So, there is a chance the brand will first unveil the Redmi Pad 5 tablet in its home market alongside the Note 12 series. Then the tablet will make its way to the country.

Redmi Pad 5 Expected Features

Going by the previous info, the upcoming Redmi Pad 5 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The display size and screen resolution of the tablet is still under wraps; however, it is tipped to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. In terms of design, the tablet might have narrow bezels and the selfie camera will be at the top frame.

Other features of the Redmi Pad 5 will include an ultra-linear quad-speaker setup, a 48MP primary camera, and 33W charging tech. Apart from this, nothing known at this moment. We expect more info will soon surface in the coming days.

Redmi Pad 5 Expected Price

As far as the price is concerned, it is likely to come starting at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,200). Based on this, we expect the Indian price will be similar to or less than the Chinese variant. Since Redmi has not shared any word regarding the upcoming Redmi Pad 5, it's better to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

