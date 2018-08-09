Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 launched for Rs. 29,990; sale debuts August 13

Back in July, Samsung unveiled two tablets - the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 and Galaxy Tab S 10.5 tablets. Now, the low-end tablet among the duo - the Tab A 10.5 has been launched in India. Notably, the Tab S 10.5 will be expensive as it is a flagship series.

A few days back, we came across a report suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will be launched in India soon. It was also speculated that the device will be priced at Rs. 30,000 in the country for the LTE variant. The report further hinted that the Wi-Fi variant will also be launched in the country later. Going by the same, the tablet has been launched in India for Rs. 29,990.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has been launched at Rs. 29,990. The device will be available from August 13 via the official Samsung e-store, offline stores and Flipkart. The pre-bookings will start today. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has been launched in Urban Blue and Ebony Black color variants in the country.

Interestingly, subscribers of Reliance Jio can get up to Rs. 2,750 cashback. The cashback can be availed on recharging for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. Also, users can enjoy double data benefits on every recharge for four recharges.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 sports a 10.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 16:10 aspect ratio. The device makes use of a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC that is teamed up with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage.

The tablet flaunts an 8MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.9 and a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is FHD 1080p video recording on both the cameras. For connectivity, this Samsung offering comes packed with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It is based on Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience 9.0. The device makes use of a 7300mAh battery with fast charging to keep the lights turned on.

Similar to the other Samsung tablets, the latest offering also comes with interesting features such as the Kids Mode that will let parents monitor the online activity and usage time of their kids.